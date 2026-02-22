Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Gentherm from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Gentherm alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on THRM

Gentherm Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.34. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $382.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.91 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,332,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gentherm by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Gentherm by 23.5% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,109,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 211,300 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 72.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,024,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 431,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 46.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 997,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 317,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gentherm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported record 2025 product revenue of ~$1.5B, increased operating cash flow, reduced net leverage to ~0.2x and secured $2.2B of automotive new business — management also issued 2026 product‑revenue guidance of $1.5B–$1.6B and a preliminary ~ $1.7B outlook for 2027, which supports growth expectations. Press Release

Reported record 2025 product revenue of ~$1.5B, increased operating cash flow, reduced net leverage to ~0.2x and secured $2.2B of automotive new business — management also issued 2026 product‑revenue guidance of $1.5B–$1.6B and a preliminary ~ $1.7B outlook for 2027, which supports growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentators and outlets highlight the revenue beat and upbeat guidance as a catalyst for upside. Investing.com

Some market commentators and outlets highlight the revenue beat and upbeat guidance as a catalyst for upside. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage with a Buy rating (adds institutional endorsement and may help demand). Coverage Note (MSN summary)

Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage with a Buy rating (adds institutional endorsement and may help demand). Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces argue the company’s transformation and new product momentum support upgrades from some investors. Seeking Alpha

Analyst/commentary pieces argue the company’s transformation and new product momentum support upgrades from some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and the investor slide deck are available for deeper detail on assumptions, FX exposure and margin drivers — useful for assessing the credibility of guidance and FY2026 assumptions. Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings call transcript and the investor slide deck are available for deeper detail on assumptions, FX exposure and margin drivers — useful for assessing the credibility of guidance and FY2026 assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest notes in the feed show inconsistent/zero values (likely data error) — no clear short pressure signal from these entries. (No reliable link provided)

Short‑interest notes in the feed show inconsistent/zero values (likely data error) — no clear short pressure signal from these entries. (No reliable link provided) Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability weakened: Q4 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.10 (FY GAAP diluted $0.59) and net income declined year‑over‑year — investors concerned about margin compression from higher material costs and footprint realignment. Press Release

GAAP profitability weakened: Q4 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.10 (FY GAAP diluted $0.59) and net income declined year‑over‑year — investors concerned about margin compression from higher material costs and footprint realignment. Negative Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS dynamic: the company reported adjusted EPS improvements but missed street GAAP/quarterly EPS consensus ($0.49 vs. estimate ~$0.64), which is a short‑term negative surprise for some investors. Zacks

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company’s core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm’s product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.