OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,525 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.5% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $149,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,814,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,991,000 after purchasing an additional 999,564 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,428,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,691,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

BATS EFV opened at $79.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.