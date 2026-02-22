Dean Richard Artis Sells 5,290 Shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) EVP Dean Richard Artis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $26,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 123,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,783.70. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ANNX opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $586.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,128,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 469,073 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Annexon by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annexon by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,095,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 697,978 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Annexon from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company’s research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon’s pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

