Insider Buying: Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Buys $29,750.00 in Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) Director Chris Rader bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,983. This trade represents a 2.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $485.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.60. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 119,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 668.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HBCP. Zacks Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company’s core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

