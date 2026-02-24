Top Water Stocks To Watch Today – February 24th

CocaCola, Itron, Texas Pacific Land, IDEXX Laboratories, and Primoris Services are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies whose businesses focus on water supply, treatment and distribution, infrastructure (pipes, pumps, desalination) or water-related technologies (metering, monitoring, recycling). Investors buy them to gain exposure to water as a strategic, scarce resource and to potential long-term demand from population growth, urbanization and climate pressures. These stocks can be sensitive to heavy regulation, long capital cycles and regional water-rights or tariff structures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Itron (ITRI)

Itron, Inc., a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPL

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Primoris Services (PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRIM

Featured Stories