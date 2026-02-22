Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hino Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and traded as high as $31.50. Hino Motors shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.50). Hino Motors had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the production of commercial vehicles and diesel engines. A member of the Toyota Group, Hino develops, assembles and sells medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and related components for customers in diverse transportation, logistics and municipal sectors. The company’s product lineup spans light trucks and vans up to large long-haul tractor-trailers, alongside a range of diesel powertrains designed for reliability and fuel efficiency.

Founded in 1942 as Diesel Motor Industry Co, Ltd., Hino Motors has evolved through decades of engineering innovation and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.