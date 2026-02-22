Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.42 and traded as high as GBX 0.44. Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.44, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

Symphony International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a current ratio of 21.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.40.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development. The firm typically invests in innovative and high-growth consumer businesses, new economy, primarily in the education, hospitality, lifestyle logistics, new economy, healthcare, healthcare related services, luxury branded real estate, hospitality and lifestyle sectors.

