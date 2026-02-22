Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.11 and traded as high as C$6.11. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 18,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.22.

Ceres Global Ag Corp is engaged in the agricultural, energy, and industrial supply chains through sourcing, storing, transporting, and marketing of commodity-based products and raw materials. It has three operating segments. The Grain segment, which is the key revenue driver, is engaged in grain procurement and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses. The Supply Chain Services segment utilizes the corporation’s facilities to provide logistics services, storage, and transloading for commodities and industrial products.

