ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.36 and traded as high as $6.15. ClearOne shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 20,552 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ClearOne in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ClearOne Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.05.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 73.47% and a negative net margin of 120.46%.

Insider Transactions at ClearOne

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley sold 700,000 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 140,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,004. The trade was a 83.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 1.34% of ClearOne worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearOne

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) is a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions designed for conferencing, collaboration and streaming applications. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company develops hardware and software systems that integrate audio capture, video processing and digital signage. Its product portfolio spans professional-grade conference speakers and microphones, beamforming ceiling arrays, USB and networked video cameras, and cloud-based collaboration platforms.

At the core of ClearOne’s offering are its conferencing devices, which support both on-premises and cloud deployments.

Further Reading

