BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlueFire Renewables, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and traded as high as $30.65. BlueFire Renewables shares last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 209 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of -3,003.55 and a beta of 0.93.

BlueFire Renewables, Inc is a renewable energy company focused on developing, building and operating cellulosic ethanol production facilities. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company leverages its proprietary ARCTECH™ process to convert lignin-rich feedstocks—such as urban wood waste, agricultural residues and other non‐food biomass—into low‐carbon renewable fuels. BlueFire’s core mission is to advance commercially viable biofuel projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support sustainable waste management.

The company’s technology platform centers on dilute acid pretreatment and enzymatic hydrolysis, followed by fermentation and distillation to produce fuel-grade ethanol.

