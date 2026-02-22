Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and traded as high as $32.09. Community Bancorp. shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 5,309 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.31.
Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp. had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.67%.The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.
Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.
