Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and traded as high as $32.09. Community Bancorp. shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 5,309 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp. had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.67%.The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of Community Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,470. This trade represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne Lamberton purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $62,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,142.35. This trade represents a 30.46% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

