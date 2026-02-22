EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.64 and traded as high as GBX 15.54. EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 15.06, with a volume of 4,102,112 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENQ shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 price target on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15 price target on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 target price on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 21.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £279.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.64.

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

Shares in the Company trade on the London Stock Exchange (ENQ.L).

