Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.17 and traded as low as $242.52. Hermes International shares last traded at $249.49, with a volume of 36,154 shares changing hands.

HESAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Hermes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average is $247.60.

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

