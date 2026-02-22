Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Izea Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as low as $3.35. Izea Worldwide shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 33,125 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Izea Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Izea Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Izea Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IZEA

Izea Worldwide Trading Down 1.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Izea Worldwide

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Izea Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Izea Worldwide by 3,143.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 79,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Izea Worldwide by 2,106.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Izea Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Izea Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Izea Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc is a technology-driven marketing services company that operates a global digital marketplace connecting brands, agencies and media companies with content creators and influencers. The company’s platform enables clients to plan, execute and measure content marketing and social media campaigns across blogs, social networks, video channels and other digital outlets. Through both self-service tools and managed service engagements, IZEA provides end-to-end solutions for influencer marketing, sponsored content creation and content distribution.

Key offerings include campaign management software, content licensing and rights management, influencer discovery and analytics, and performance reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Izea Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izea Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.