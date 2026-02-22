Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.54 and traded as low as $23.10. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 49,492 shares.

UNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Union Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Union Bankshares by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 96,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company and the parent of Union Bank & Trust, offering a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its community banking platform, the company provides deposit accounts, business and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, residential mortgages, and digital banking solutions. It also delivers trust and wealth management services to individuals, corporations, and nonprofits.

The company’s commercial banking team serves small and middle-market businesses with financing for real estate, equipment, working capital, and industrial sectors.

