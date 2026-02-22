iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.66 and traded as low as $28.87. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 88 shares traded.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Carbon ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.38% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iPath Series B Carbon ETN

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

