DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and traded as high as $21.93. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 75,827 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBVT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $861.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

In other DBV Technologies news, major shareholder Bpifrance Epic sold 1,292,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $5,413,911.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,303,369 shares in the company, valued at $30,601,116.11. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,369,627 shares of company stock valued at $15,489,908. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,064,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,751,000. Squadron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,601,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

