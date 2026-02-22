Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as high as C$2.85. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 24,966 shares changing hands.

Entrée Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.14, a current ratio of 17.51 and a quick ratio of 40.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$588.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 0.87.

About Entrée Resources

Entree Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining company which owns a joint venture interest on a significant portion of copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. The company’s interest in the Entree/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture has the characteristics of a royalty, with the benefits of a producer. Entree’s good financial position and high-quality asset portfolio provides solid foundation and flexibility of growth.

Further Reading

