Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141.04 and traded as high as GBX 148. Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 146, with a volume of 689,005 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 195 to GBX 205 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 181.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £551.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.06.

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

