Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.84 and traded as high as $90.40. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 43,010 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oppenheimer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Oppenheimer Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $932.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $472.63 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.06%.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPY. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a full-service investment bank and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company provides a broad array of financial services to individual, institutional and corporate clients. Its core competencies include equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, underwriting and merger-and-acquisition advisory.

In the wealth management segment, Oppenheimer offers tailored investment solutions, comprehensive financial planning and retirement strategies.

