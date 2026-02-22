Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.22 and traded as high as $21.00. Fanuc shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 329,457 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.35 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FANUC is a Japanese company specializing in factory automation, best known for its computer numerical control (CNC) systems and industrial robots. The company designs, manufactures and services automation equipment that is used to control machine tools, perform material handling, welding, assembly and other production tasks. FANUC’s product portfolio spans CNC controllers, servomotors and drives, a broad range of articulated and specialized robots, and the control systems and software that integrate these components into automated production lines.

Headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, FANUC serves a global customer base across automotive, electronics, aerospace, metalworking and general manufacturing industries.

