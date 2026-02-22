Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.97 and traded as high as $29.01. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 142,905 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASMB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Informed Momentum Co LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 6,382.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company’s core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly’s research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

