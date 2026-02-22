OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $50.60 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,180 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $50,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 616,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,365,000 after purchasing an additional 570,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.1%

MOAT stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.96.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.