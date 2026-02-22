5,000 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Acquired by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 47,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 214,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,316,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.86.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.50 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.60 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.21 and a 200 day moving average of $230.32.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

