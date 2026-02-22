Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 3.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $1,008.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,054.83 and a 200-day moving average of $916.64. The company has a market cap of $951.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,228.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

