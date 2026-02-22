Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 13,577 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% in the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $109.75.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

