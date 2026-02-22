34,000 Shares in IAC Inc. $IAC Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on IAC from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IAC from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of IAC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

IAC Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.12. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.75.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.66). IAC had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $645.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company’s operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC’s Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.