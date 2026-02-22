Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Solventum accounts for 2.1% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Solventum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,847,000 after purchasing an additional 867,837 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 74.2% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,141,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,342 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Solventum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,492,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,563,000 after acquiring an additional 204,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Solventum by 9.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,670,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Solventum Price Performance

Solventum stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. Solventum Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $88.20.

Solventum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.