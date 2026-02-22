Brighthouse Financial (BHFAN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $2.2449 billion for the quarter.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAN stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of annuity and life insurance products that was spun off from MetLife in August 2017. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company focuses on helping individuals and families prepare for retirement by offering a range of guaranteed-income solutions. Brighthouse Financial operates as a standalone public company under the ticker BHFAN on the NASDAQ exchange.

The company’s product portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, fixed deferred annuities and lifetime income solutions designed to deliver predictable retirement cash flows.

