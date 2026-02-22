Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $37.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.5556.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $6,231,307.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,748.44. The trade was a 80.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 77,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,340,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 367,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,224. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 422,060 shares of company stock worth $12,254,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,582,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

