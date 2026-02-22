Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.2143.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 9.50%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

