Axtel SAB (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) versus Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Head-To-Head Survey

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) and Axtel SAB (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel SAB has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Axtel SAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN 14.72% 24.84% 6.88% Axtel SAB N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 1 0 1 3.00 Axtel SAB 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke KPN and Axtel SAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Given Axtel SAB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axtel SAB is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Axtel SAB”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.59 billion 3.24 $967.12 million $0.24 22.88 Axtel SAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel SAB.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Axtel SAB on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, including cloud, workspace, and cybersecurity services; interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, and digital products; and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets, peripheral equipment, and software licenses. In addition, the company offers virus and malware scanners; anti-virus licenses; 1Password, a password management tool; DNSSEC, a technology that prevents customers from being led to fake websites; KPN Veilig Netwerk Thuis, a smart network security; Censornet, which includes web security, cloud application security broker, email protection, and awareness training; SuperVision, which provides digital governance solutions for workspaces; and OneMonitoring to ensure early detection of cyber incidents. Further, it provides fiber networks; and IT services for integrating healthcare systems and optimizing communication between healthcare providers. The company distributes its products and services under the KPN, XS4ALL, Simyo, KPN Security, KPN Health, Solcon, Inspark, and KPN Partner Network brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke PTT Nederland NV and changed its name to Koninklijke KPN N.V. in June 1998. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Axtel SAB

(Get Free Report)

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses. The Government segment provides services through the company’s network and infrastructure for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company was founded on July 22, 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.