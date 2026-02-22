Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BVN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $27.50 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Buenaventura Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Buenaventura Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Buenaventura Mining

NYSE:BVN opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.31. Buenaventura Mining has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Buenaventura Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 1,725.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 60.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 463.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

