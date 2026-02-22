Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $374.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.5714.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $380.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore set a $340.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $241.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.96. Insulet has a one year low of $230.05 and a one year high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.The business had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,796,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,715,651,000 after purchasing an additional 87,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,155,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,916,000 after purchasing an additional 65,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,274,000 after buying an additional 41,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,480,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,835,000 after buying an additional 141,167 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,794,000.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

