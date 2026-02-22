161,736 Shares in JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12,727.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,113.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.0%

JBLU stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 25.62% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.55 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JetBlue Airways

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline’s core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.