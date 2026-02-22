GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $753,000 in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. $VTYX

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 242,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 607,725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 945,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 925.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 794,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 47,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $365,503.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,372,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,502.36. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nuss sold 12,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $97,851.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 489,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,793.32. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX opened at $13.97 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome.

Further Reading

