GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 70,269 Wabash National Corporation $WNC

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wabash National by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 48.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 151,547 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 423.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 289,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Wabash National Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.32 million. Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 13.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Wabash National from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WNC

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is a leading designer and manufacturer of transportation equipment and supply chain solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes dry freight van trailers, refrigerated vans, tank trailers, platform trailers, flatbeds and composite bodies. Wabash National also offers railcar products and modular building solutions, serving customers in a wide range of end markets such as food and beverage, chemicals, agriculture, waste management and construction.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.