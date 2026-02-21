SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SuperCom, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $8.51. SuperCom shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 18,497 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SuperCom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SuperCom has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the second quarter worth about $311,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is a technology firm specializing in electronic monitoring, digital identity and secure IoT solutions. The company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms designed to monitor individuals in correctional and pre-trial settings, as well as to provide secure digital identity credentials for governments and commercial clients. SuperCom’s core offerings include GPS and radio frequency (RF) tracking devices, biometric readers, secure communications modules and cloud-based monitoring portals.

In addition to correctional monitoring, SuperCom has expanded into the digital identity and eHealth sectors.

