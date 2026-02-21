Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.45 and traded as high as GBX 1.60. Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.54, with a volume of 3,018,059 shares.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.8%

The firm has a market cap of £16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Will Holland purchased 749,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £7,496.41. Company insiders own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

