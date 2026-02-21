SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.7917 and last traded at $28.82. 1,868,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

