Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.99. 674,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 663,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on TMQ. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.38.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Price Performance
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trilogy Metals
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.