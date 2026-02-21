Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.99. 674,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 663,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TMQ. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.38.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 60.98 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$908.33 million, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.51.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

