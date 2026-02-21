Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Trading Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 50,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 48,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OTCMKTS: OVCHF) is a leading Singapore-based financial services group offering a broad range of banking, wealth management, insurance and asset management solutions. The bank provides retail and corporate banking services, including deposits, loans, trade finance, treasury and cash management. Through its subsidiary Great Eastern Holdings, it also delivers life insurance and general insurance products, while its asset management arm serves institutional and individual investors with unit trusts and private banking solutions.

Established in 1932 through the merger of Chinese Commercial Bank Limited, Ho Hong Bank Limited and Oversea-Chinese Bank Limited, OCBC has grown into one of Southeast Asia’s oldest and most stable financial institutions.

