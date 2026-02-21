Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSMG) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSMG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $32.37. Approximately 34,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 112,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50.

Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $2.7265 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,179.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF Company Profile

The Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF (TSMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Taiwan Semiconductor stock, less fees, and expenses. TSMG was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Leverage Shares.

