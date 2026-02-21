SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 42,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 77,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.
The firm has a market cap of $617.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.
The SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds. The strategy involves monitoring five broad asset classes and adjusting the weighting to each using various trend-following techniques RAA was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by SMI Funds.
