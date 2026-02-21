SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 42,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 77,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $617.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.

Get SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF

About SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF ( NASDAQ:RAA Free Report ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.69% of SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds. The strategy involves monitoring five broad asset classes and adjusting the weighting to each using various trend-following techniques RAA was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by SMI Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.