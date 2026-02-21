Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Shares Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.95 and last traded at $120.93. 22,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 28,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.87.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Safe‑haven buying tied to escalating U.S.‑Iran tensions pushed gold back above $5,000, a direct driver for precious‑metals ETFs like DBP. Gold reclaims $5,000 as Middle East tensions boost safe-haven demand
- Positive Sentiment: Gold momentum accelerated as some Wall Street bearish positions unwound after prices climbed to roughly $5,100/oz, reinforcing investor bullishness that benefits DBP. Wall Street bears turn tail after gold rises $5,100/oz, Main Street bullishness unchanged as Iran tensions mount
- Positive Sentiment: Technical indicators show bullish reversals (reclaiming key moving averages and ABCD patterns), with analyst targets pointing to further upside — a positive catalyst for DBP exposure to bullion. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Signals Further Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Intraday strength — spot gold made a session high above $5,060 after weak flash S&P PMI — reinforcing short‑term momentum that typically lifts DBP NAV. Spot gold shoots session high above $5,060/oz as flash S&P PMI worst in 10 months
- Neutral Sentiment: DBP’s technical picture is constructive: the fund is trading above its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages, supporting momentum but not guaranteeing continuation.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes consolidation and “chop” around the $5,000 level — momentum exists but price action could remain rangebound, creating mixed short‑term risk/reward for DBP holders. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Rallies Slightly on Friday
- Negative Sentiment: Some technical studies argue a bearish bias persists if gold fails to hold above key short‑term averages, which could reverse gains in DBP if sellers return. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Bias Persists Below Key Average
- Negative Sentiment: DBP’s trading volume was below its recent average today, which can signal weaker conviction behind the move and makes sustainability of the rally less certain.
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Stock Up 3.5%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a market cap of $302.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.13.
The Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Precious Metals index. The fund tracks an index of gold and silver futures contracts. It optimizes its contract selection based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DBP was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
