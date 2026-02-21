Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Shares Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.95 and last traded at $120.93. 22,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 28,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.87.

More Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund this week:

Get Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund alerts:

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Stock Up 3.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a market cap of $302.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 2,049.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 147,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 140,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 74,630 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Precious Metals index. The fund tracks an index of gold and silver futures contracts. It optimizes its contract selection based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DBP was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.