Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $1,250.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Daiwa Securities Group from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Daiwa Securities Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LLY. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,228.54.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Landmark long‑term Omvoh (mirikizumab) data — Phase 3 VIVID‑2 open‑label results showed >90% of Crohn’s patients who reached steroid‑free remission at one year remained steroid‑free at three years; low hospitalization and surgery rates reinforce Omvoh’s potential to reduce disease complications and extend market opportunity in IBD. Patients with Crohn’s disease maintained steroid-free remission for three years with Lilly’s Omvoh
- Positive Sentiment: Additional trial wins — Lilly reported another positive result for the Zepbound‑Taltz combination (psoriasis/obesity crossover strategy) and other pipeline progress that support revenue diversification beyond GLP‑1s. These clinical wins strengthen near‑ and medium‑term growth expectations. Lilly chalks up another trial win for Zepbound‑Taltz combo
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Berenberg raised its price target from $950 to $1,050 while keeping a hold rating, signaling modest upside in analyst models that may buoy sentiment after recent gains. Berenberg adjusts price target on Eli Lilly
- Neutral Sentiment: Business development — Lilly entered a $100M licensing deal with CSL for clazakizumab, which diversifies partnerships and could add mid‑late‑stage value but is not immediately material to top‑line. Eli Lilly Enters $100 Million Licensing Agreement with CSL Limited
- Neutral Sentiment: New indications / trials — Lilly has launched/updated trials (e.g., brenipatide Phase 2 for opioid use disorder) that expand the pipeline but are early‑stage and carry typical clinical risk/reward. Eli Lilly pushes into opioid use disorder with new brenipatide Phase 2 trial
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and GLP‑1 concentration risk — Commentary and analysis pieces flag that much of Lilly’s recent rally was driven by GLP‑1/weight‑loss momentum; competition and profitability normalization risks remain, which can prompt profit‑taking and cap further near‑term gains. Warning: This Skyrocketing Stock Has a Hidden Risk
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
