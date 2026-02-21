Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $365.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price target on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.96.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $216.01 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Key Autodesk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.