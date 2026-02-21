The Star Entertainment Group (EHGRF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0174) per share and revenue of $374.9280 million for the quarter.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of EHGRF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) is an Australian-based integrated resort operator that develops, owns and manages gaming and entertainment venues. The company’s principal properties include The Star Sydney in New South Wales, The Star Gold Coast in Queensland and Treasury Brisbane in Queensland. Through these venues, The Star offers casino gaming, hospitality, dining, live entertainment, convention and event facilities, as well as luxury accommodation.

Founded in 2011 as Echo Entertainment Group following a spin-off of Tabcorp’s casino assets, the company rebranded to The Star Entertainment Group in 2015 to unify its flagship resorts under a single identity.

