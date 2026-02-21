Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $35.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 225.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 246,899,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,938,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,500,000 after buying an additional 4,937,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,141,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 29.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,193,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,050,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $65,492,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Caesars Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.