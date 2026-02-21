NRx Pharmaceuticals’ (NRXP) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NRXP. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 2nd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $58.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRXP. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,043,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 1,018,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 342,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company’s research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx’s pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.